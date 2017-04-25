Fashion and flair - in spite of fractures

Looking good and feeling great – in spite of a changing body shape due to osteoporosis – will be the focus at a Fashion, Flair and Fractures event being organised by the National Osteoporosis Society’s Luton & Dunstable Support Group on Wednesday, May 3.

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bones lose their strength and are more likely to break, usually following a minor bump or fall. These are described as fragility fractures.

About three million people in the UK suffer from the disease and it’s estimated one in two women over 50 and one in five men will break a bone.

Charity spokeswoman Suzanne Hewitt will speak from personal experience about its impact on body image, appearance and self-esteem. She will offer practical suggestions and useful tips on how to dress comfortably, look good and feel confident.

The meeting is open to anyone with an interest in the condition – they’ll be able to pick up free information and chat to others also affected.

National Osteoporosis Society regional development manager Sue Marx said: “Osteoporosis is one of the many conditions that can affect body shape because of the effects of broken bones in the spine.

“While some people will experience no change to their body shape, many others will suffer from body image concerns. This rare meeting will help people with the condition to look and feel more confident through stylish, safe and comfortable clothing.”

> Fashion, Flair and Fractures takes place from 2pm on Wednesday, May 3 at Incuba in Brewers Hill Road. There’s a £2 entry fee.