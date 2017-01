A concert of carols and Christmas music featuring Vauxhall Male Voice Choir, Dunstable Priory Girl’s Choir and Luton Concert orchestra raised a whopping £1,000 for Level Trust, the charity which helps disadvantaged children with school uniforms and other support.

VMVC chairman Stuart Williams said: “We’re very happy with the response which gave us a chance to help a worthy local cause.” He’s pictured above presenting the cheque to Level Trust director Jane Malcolm.