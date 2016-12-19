Festive support for Foodbank

Luton Irish Forum is upping its support for the Foodbank this year with a pledge to donate more than £500 of edible items to the charity this Christmas.

Welfare officer Mary Fitzmaurice said: “No one should be hungry at Christmas. People often get caught up in planning dinner and doing the present shopping, and forget what really matters - each other.”

The Foodbank has seen a 46 per cent increase in demand for its services within the last year, with 800 people receiving food parcels in September alone.

Project co-ordinator Salma Khan said: “For many of the people we help, Christmas is one of the hardest times of

the year. Christmas is about giving, not receiving, so we ask people in Luton to donate food for those in need.”

> Visit http://lutonfoodbank.org.uk/give-food-list/