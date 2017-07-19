Field blaze near Tring Road, Dunstable, as standing crop catches fire

Have your say

Firefighters quickly put out a blaze in a field near Tring Road, Dunstable, yesterday afternoon after 18,000m2 of standing crop caught fire.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) were called to the scene at c.3.40pm, using rescue pumps, fire hoses, two main jets, two high pressure lances and fire beaters to put the flames out.

The road was closed in both directions while the fire was extinguished, and reopened around 5.30pm.

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman, said: “BFRS were in the area of Tring Road, Dunstable at around 3.40pm to attend to a field fire as 18,000m2 of standing crop had caught fire.

“We were called yesterday (July 18) at around 3.40pm.

“Rescue pumps were deployed from Luton and Dunstable along with a Rural Water Tender from Biggleswade and a Water Carrier from Toddington.

“When firefighters arrived on the scene the fire was spreading rapidly and smoke was affecting visibility on the road so the road was closed in both directions while the fire was extinguished.

“The fire was quickly put out using two fire hoses, two main jets, two high pressure lances and fire beaters. The road was reopened around 5.30pm.”