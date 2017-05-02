FIGHTING FAKE NEWS: Campaign launches to combat misinformation and unsubstantiated facts

Today we join a nationwide campaign supported by the newspaper industry to fight fake news and are urging readers to get involved.

Our Fighting Fake News campaign is aimed at reminding readers and website users about the importance of our brands in bringing you trusted news.

In a world where misinformation and unsubstantiated facts and stories can be published to huge audiences via social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, with no regulation, our brands have a long and proud history of bringing you well researched and accurate journalism.

Throughout the campaign, we will be asking readers and advertisers to support us in delivering this message and to get involved in learning about how we carry out our trade.

Next week, we will be staging an Interactive Day, where we will open many of our newsrooms to our readers through our digital platforms.

We will showcase what our journalists do every day, we will invite readers to ask us questions about how we go about our jobs and ask you to take part in a Q&A session with some of our senior journalists.

Our campaign will also open out our journalists to check stories you may have heard about. Fact not Fiction will run throughout the campaign offering our readers the opportunity to ask our journalists to check out stories for them.

We will be talking to the business community and senior people in our communities to ask them to say why they value the trusted news service we deliver every day.

Our plea to you today is to support this campaign, support local journalism which is under constant threat from unregulated, free and inferior content providers and to get involved with your local newspaper and website publisher.