‘Fit 4 Fun’ gets Dunstable mums, dads and tots smiling

A special ‘Fit 4 Fun’ day gave Dunstable families the chance to learn how to live healthier lifestyles, while enjoying some exciting summer games.

Dunstable North ‘The Beehive’, Sure Start Children’s Centre, along with Dunstable Town Council, ran the free event on Thursday, August 17, aimed at families with children under the age of five.

The fun-filled day of talks and games aimed to give parents tips about easy and exciting things they could do to achieve a healthier lifestyle.

Michelle Hart, centre co-ordinator at ‘The Beehive’, Westfield Road, said: “This is the second year we have run the event in conjunction with Dunstable Town Council and it is part of their summer programme.

“Everyone I spoke to said that they had a really enjoyable day and there were a lot of families from our target group. Hopefully we will get even more next year!

“We had football, Dunstable Downs Golf Club, a surf simulator, soft play, dance mats and an inflatable assualt course, as well as advice on breast feeding, weaning, stopping smoking, and information about our antenatal classes.

“We also had our colleagues from Central Bedfordshire Council discuss how people can apply for 30 hours of nursery funding.”

Michelle would like to say thank you to everyone who donated raffle prizes, including: B&M Dunstable, Woburn Safari Park, Go Bowling, Efes restaurant, Luton Town Football Club and MK Dons.

> www.beehive.com or enquiries@beehivecc.com.