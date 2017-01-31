Flautists wanted for Bedfordshire Woodwind Academy Flute Ensemble

They’re an incredibly lively, enthusiastic and committed group of adults.

And now the Bedfordshire Woodwind Academy Flute Ensemble is recruiting. They rehearse from 7.30pm to 9.30pm every Monday evening in term time at St Nicholas church hall in Barton.

Many members have returned to playing having learned at school then stopped for various reasons.

Musical director Liz Childs said: “We have the full range of flutes from piccolo down to bass/contra bass and a varied repertoire.

“We’ve recently formed a junior section which is going well. The emphasis is to encourage and support young flautists in their playing and learning via fun music.”

The group was formed 10 years ago and was initially known as Hitchin Flutes. But the name changed to BWAFE five years ago. The adult group did a series of concerts in Brugge last year and will be visiting Germany this year.

Liz hopes to organise a flute-a-thon for charity next year.

> If you’re interested in joining BWAFE or organising a charity gig, contact Liz on 07711 080275 or visit www.bedfordshirewoodwind.co.uk