Fun and challenge for young people

Bedfordshire Youth United (BYU) has a question for parents: Have you ever thought about how your son and/or daughter could benefit from being involved in one of the county’s 10 uniformed organisations?

Since BYU was launched in October 2014, membership of these has increased.

Young people join for a varity of reasons – to have fun, challenge and adventure, to learn about leadership and team work or because they feel it will enhance their CV.

Adult volunteer Nigel Taylor said: “Getting involved in any of the organisations will provide young people with lots of enjoyment. They will learn skills for life and they will make new friends.

“Some will use involvement with Police Cadets, Fire and Rescue Cadets, Army Cadet Force or St John Ambulance as a stepping stone on their career path.

“Others who join Scouts or Guides will be able to get involved in many different activities and earn badges ranging from animal carer to outdoor challenge to sports enthusiast.

“There are some great opportunities for young people from all backgrounds.”

> For more information visit http://www.youthunited.org.uk/regions/youth-united- bedfordshire