Fun day to raise Rett awareness

Stilt walking, bagatelle and a giant obstacle course are just some of the fun activities at Luton’s Stockwood Park on Saturday (October 1) from 10am to 4pm.

It’s to raise awareness of the rare neurological disorder Rett syndrome as well as vital funds for Luton-based support charity Rett UK.

The family fun day with communal picnic includes trying out circus skills such as spinning a diablo, balancing plates and riding a unicycle.

Baking fans are being invited to bring 12 show-stopping cup cakes or one large cake for a special competition which will be judged by Emma Goulding from Hitchin’s Cookery Eatery. There are three age groups with prizes and certificates for each winner.

Visitors will abe able to explore the Park’s gardens and galleries and Mobiloo is providing accessible changing facilities for wheelchair users.