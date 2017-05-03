Gents Barbering mark first anniversary by donating to charity

Gents Barbering celebrated its first anniversary by donating a day’s takings to two local good causes.

The barber’s on High Street South held a charity day on Saturday, April 15, and gave the takings to Hospice At Homes Volunteers, and to getting a special piece of equipment for a young customer who has Cerebral Palsy.

Owners Jack Walker and Stevie McGrory say they wanted to give something back to the community.

Jack said: “We wanted to help Hospice At Home Volunteers because of the countless work and effort that they put into helping people in need in the local area.

“We have a young client, Re’on, who has been a regular customer since we opened, he has Cerebral Palsy.

“As we got closer to our year anniversary we knew that we wanted to give something back to our community and customers and we felt that the relationship we had with him was special and we wanted to embrace it.

“After speaking to his mum we decided that we was going to try and raise some money for a special piece of equipment that can help him sit up, we are glad we managers to achieve this.

“We wanted to celebrate our year milestone by giving back in some way and hopefully we did that.”

Hospice At Homes Volunteers offer practical help and support, where it is needed, to those suffering a life limiting illness and their family and carers.

Councillor Liz Jones, a trustee of the charity, said: “Donations from local businesses are always welcome, Jack and Stevie, and all the team at Gents Barbering, have been very generous in their donation to us and this will go towards the continual running costs of providing one-to-one support across the local community.”