Get ready to rock as hospice festival returns

KeechFest is back by popular demand with a fun-filled day of back to back live music acts and family entertainment.

The beautiful Alan Titchmarsh garden at Keech Hospice Care in Great Bramingham Lane, Luton, will be rocking as the charity hosts its summer festival on Sunday 10 September.

Liz Searle, CEO at Keech Hospice Care, said the adult and children’s hospice is throwing open its doors.

“Who says you can’t party at a hospice? Come along, listen to some great live bands and realise why Keech Hospice Care is a hospice full of life! Look around our new Courtyard Garden, designed by Gardener’s World presenter Adam Frost, which is a real oasis. Don’t just take my word for it, come and see it for yourself!”

Getting the party in full swing on the KeechFest Main Stage is Lawrence Hill from ITV’s The Voice, swinging rock n’ roll band The Wilsons as well as a worldwide successful tribute act to Neil Diamond and other professional bands playing music from the 1960s right through until today’s best hits.

They’ll also be plenty of children’s entertainment – including a Big Top Circus and entertainment zone for children, a retail village, and a bar and BBQ.

“I understand why some people might think hospices are sad places and the last place you’d party the afternoon away, but Keech Hospice Care celebrates all that is great about life and KeechFest will prove it,” said Liz.

“By coming to KeechFest you’ll not only have a great afternoon but raising vital funds to support seriously ill adults in Luton and South Bedfordshire and children across Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Milton Keynes. As a charity, we rely on the community to raise 70 per cent of our funding, so there has never been a time when your support has been needed more.”

Due to the popularity of the event, tickets are selling fast and are limited. Entry is by admission only. KeechFest runs from 11am to 4pm and tickets are available from Keech Hospice Care’s reception, by calling 01582 492339, or at www.keech.org.uk/keechfest. Adult tickets are £5, children aged 6-16 are £2.50 and infants are £0.50.

On the day shuttle buses will run from Barnfield Technology College in Enterprise Way, Luton, every 15 minutes and travel to the hospice. You can park for free at the college and travel to Keech Hospice Care by bus. Limited disabled parking is available at the hospice and must be pre-booked by calling 01582 707940.