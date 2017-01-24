Get voting for Best Kebab Takeaway

Irmak BBQ Dunstable is asking its customers to vote in Just Eat’s British Kebab Awards.

Managing directors Orhan and Zeki Gurbuz are delighted to be nominated for The Best Kebab Takeaway Shop for the second year running, last year they came third at the awards with Irmak Grill in Luton.

They opened the new takeaway shop on High Street North, Dunstable, in September and are grateful for their customers voting for them.

Orhan said: “Being nominated by our customers feels great as it shows that we have progressed well since opening our business in September.

“Also it shows that our customers do care for us to be nominated and to win this prestige award.

“The effort we put in to our work brings us here today to be nominated which shows that things are going right for us.

“We pride ourselves in authentic Turkish food and excellent customer service with a 5 star hygiene rating.

“We would like to thank everyone that has and will nominate us and promise to keep our food and customer service ranked as the best.

“Customers can vote by going to www.britishkebabawards.co.uk, click nominate now, register their details and select the category The Best Takeaway.”

The deadline for nominating for Irmak BBQ is Monday, February 6.

The awards will be at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London on Sunday, February 26.