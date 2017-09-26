Get your council questions answered

Next Tuesday (3 October) sees the final stop for the Just Ask Project in its journey across Central Bedfordshire this summer.

The team will be make its last stop for this year at Morrison’s Supermarket, High Street, Houghton Regis, from 9am to 1pm.

Residents can pop along and get advice and information on a host of subjects including social care, health, housing, children’s services and learning opportunities. Visitors will also have the opportunity to share their thoughts on a variety of consultations which are currently taking place.

The event is hosted by Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire – and they will be joined by a range of partners to share information or guidance from a variety of service providers and agencies across Central Bedfordshire.

The project has been hugely successful with over 1,000 people so far taking the opportunity to get some free expert help and advice on local services.

For more information about the Just Ask events you can visit Healthwatch Central Bedfordshire website, email info@healthwatch-centralbedfordshire.org.uk or call 0300 303 8554.