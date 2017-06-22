Get your trainers on for Kids In Action’s Fun Run

Kids In Action is encouraging people to get their trainers on and take part in a 5k Fun Run on Sunday, July 9, to raise money for their new Key To The Door campaign.

The charity is celebrating its 21st birthday and to mark the occasion they are hoping to raise enough money to buy the building it runs from at the Apex Business Centre in Dunstable.

Kids In Action provides support and social activities for children and young people with special needs and disabilities.

The 5k Fun Run is at Dunstable Downs and 100 runners have already signed up but there are still spaces available.

A spokesperson for Kids In Action said: “This is our first big fundraising event to launch the Key to the Door campaign and we are hoping to raise more than £5000. We have several companies taking part including G J Smith roofing, SCAPA, A P Taylor, DW Sports, Focus on Events.”

To sign up for the fun run visit: www.kidsinaction.org.uk.