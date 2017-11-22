Give a Gift this Christmas

Luton and Dunstable University Hospital’s fundraising team is appealing for people to get involved with their latest campaigns.

They are raising money for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and asking for donations for patients who will be spending Christmas in hospital.

Light Up A Life, gives people the opportunity to buy a light for the Christmas tree outside the hospital, lights can be bought as a gift or in memory of someone. The Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Thursday, December 7. Lights are £5 each or 3 for £10, all proceeds will go to the NICU.

The other appeal is the Give A Gift campaign, the fundraising team is asking people to make a donation so they can spread some festive cheer to those patients who will be spending Christmas in hospital.

You can make donation to the Just Giving page or donate a gift. If you want to buy a gift there are four Wish Lists on Amazon with a list of ideas for children, teenagers, males and females.

To buy a light or for information about Give A Gift call 01582 718289.