Give a present this Christmas

Household Estate Agents are asking people to donate presents for patients who are going to be in hospital this Christmas.

They are working with Luton and Dunstable Hospital to provide presents for the elderly and children’s wards.

Julia Wheatley, of Household Estate Agents, said: “We wanted to get involved with the local community and give something back to them, that is just one of the reasons we chose to work with the local hospital.

“We are hoping this could put a smile on someone’s face at a difficult time.

“All members of the Household staff, along with many of their families and friends will be buying gifts to donate and we would like to invite everyone to get involved.

“This can be just a small gift, and it does not have to be wrapped - we can take care of that.

“If the gifts are wrapped, the hospital have asked that a note is added to the present to advise who the gift is suitable for and which age group, this will assist the staff when handing out the presents.”

The presents do not have to be expensive or big.

If you would like to donate a present, they can be taken to the Household Estate Agents offices in Luton, Dunstable and Toddington.

The office in Luton is on Wellington Street, the Dunstable one is on High Street North and third office is on the High Street in Toddington.

The donated presents will be delivered by Household Estate Agents to the hospital to give out to patients on Tuesday, December 13.