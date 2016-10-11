Give it Up! so kids can go to the panto

Luton-based children’s charity Happy Days is asking supporters to join its Give it Up! autumn campaign so it can treat 2,000 youngsters with additional needs to a wonderful panto trip this Christmas.

Spokesman Rob Cox said: “By persuading family, friends and work colleagues to be sponsored for giving something up for a day – or doing so yourself – will help us organise a really special day for kids coping with adversity.

“It costs around £10 to sponsor each experience so every penny donated will make a real difference.”

Rob suggested several ideas for those keen to join the campaign. These include giving up your mobile, tablet or the internet for a day; walking or cycling to work instead of driving or taking the bus; and giving up coffee, sweets or snacks for the day and donating the cost in cash.

He said: “Anyone raising more than £20 will receive an exclusive Happy Days Give it Up! tote bag.”

October and November are the charity’s official Give it Up! months but people are invited to get involved at any time of year.

> If you’d like more information and a free fundraising pack, call Rob on 01582 410094 or email rob@happydayscharity.org or visit the website www.happydayscharity.org/give-it-up