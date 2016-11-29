At the risk of repeating myself, The Hat Factory in Luton really is the town’s best kept secret. Although judging by the capacity audience at Gasp! by Circoncentrique last week, it won’t be for much longer.

People are beginning to realise that this little gem of a theatre never disappoints – its productions are innovative, exciting and endlessly surprising, encompassing everything from cutting edge contemporary writing to visual arts.

This offering from Crying Out Loud was simply sensational. It comes in two parts, each utterly compelling.

First up was Knot with Nikki and JD, a couple sharing their history – how they met, worked together and started falling in love . . . until JD turns his head away as Nikki begins to kiss him and reveals he’s gay.

The dialogue is limited. The story is told in movement, a combination of ballet and acrobatics and so sensual you almost feel like a voyeur. The choreography and control are stunning, the almost mime-like delivery utterly mesmerising.

Part two is Gasp! – two young men performing unbelievable circus tricks with such agility and physical skill you are left literally gasping.

There’s terrific humour too, involving five white balls of varying sizes, and competition between the daring duo whose feats on spheres have to be seen to be believed.

Now all I want for Christmas is a season pass to this fabulous find on our doorstep.