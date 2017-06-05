Hate crime spate over weekend

Police are investigating after a Luton man was assaulted by a group of thugs who called him a terrorist.

The man required hospital treatment but fortunately is not seriously injured.

The attack happened at around 11.30pm in Beadlow Road on Saturday, June 3. No-one has been arrested and police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them.

The force added that other hate crime incidents happened across Bedfordshire over the weekend, including racial abuse against a shopkeeper and takeaway staff.

Sgt James Hart said: “Sadly we are aware that following incidents such as the tragic attack in London there can be an increase in hate crime within our communities.

“On Saturday night a man was knocked unconscious and called a terrorist, in what we believe is a hate crime attack motivated by the incident London. This was a completely unprovoked and senseless attack and we are working hard to find those responsible.

“No-one should have to suffer from either physical or verbal abuse as a result of who they are and we will not tolerate hate crime in any shape or form.

“We are urging our communities to stand together at this difficult time for the country and we would urge anyone who is a victim of, or witness to, hate crime to report it immediately.”

Anyone with information about the incident in Beadlow Road is asked to contact PC Warren on 101.