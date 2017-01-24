Hatters celebrate millinery heritage

An unlikely combination of football and craft has inspired Souvenirs from Home, an exhibition at Luton’s Hat Factory which includes specially created straw boaters made by Luton Town fans.

It’s the culmination of Home Ground, a national project celebrating the cultural heritage of football clubs with names inspired by the local industries that have shaped their communities.

Hatters supporters took part in workshops with Luton artist Valerie Corona to produce one-off souvenirs reflecting the town’s hat trade which gave the football club its nickname.

They were held in Valerie’s studio in one of the oldest hat factories remaining in the UK – Walter Wright Lid.

Proprietor Philip Wright gave a personal insight into his family’s links with LTFC – his grandfather was a former chairman of the clib.

> The exhibition is at Connor’s Cafe until February 3.