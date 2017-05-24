Have Tebworth villagers done enough to save The Queen’s Head pub with an increased offer?

The villagers of Tebworth are hoping their fundraising efforts have been enough to buy their only village pub.

Determined members of the The Tebworth Community Pub Ltd have put in an increased bid of over £175,000 for The Queen’s Head, since the Gazette last reported that their offer of £150,000 was rejected earlier this year, in the hope that brewery, Charles Wells Ltd, will accept.

Campaigner, Frances Masters, said: “We haven’t heard anything yet. Although our crowdfunding campaign didn’t reach its target we put in an increased offer and have been amazed by the support from CAMRA and the media, including BBC Three Counties Radio and the Gazette.

“If the pub was run by the community we’d really love to continue our relationship with Charles Wells Ltd, and source local, real ales. We also recently held a Beer and Bikes weekend, and the bikers were so supportive.”

A spokesman from Charles Wells Ltd, said: “We wholly support communities being able to run their own pubs when sites cease to become profitable to operate on a commercial basis.

“We would be happy to work with Tebworth Community Pub Ltd to make this happen for the Queen’s Head; sadly, however, the offer of £150,000 fell substantially short of the pub’s market value of £300,000 and we are not in a position to bridge such a substantial gap.

“One of the considerations in the decision to sell The Queen’s Head was lack of support from the local community. Irrespective of the support provided to the Licensee by Charles Wells, without the community’s support, the pub is no longer a viable business for either a tenanted pub operator or for Charles Wells.

“We will be considering all offers to purchase the property which are close to market value and we wish Tebworth Community Pub Ltd every success with their fundraising efforts. At this time the pub will continue to trade; we are sure that the longstanding Licensee Colin Edwyn would welcome the custom of the community.”

