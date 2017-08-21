Have you got what it takes to be a firefighter?

Do you want to be part of a team that can help save lives?

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is running a recruitment campaign to add full-time (also known as whole-time) Firefighters to its crews.

The recruitment period opened on 18 August and runs for three weeks.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service operate a 24 hour shift system with Firefighters having 24 hours on-duty followed by 72 hours off duty. Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service is an equal opportunities employer and welcomes applications from all sections of the community and is particularly keen to employ more women and people from under-represented sections of its community.

To be a full-time Firefighter you should live in Bedfordshire, or within 10 miles of its border, be fit, 18 or over, have four GCSEs or equivalent, be able to swim and have a full driving licence (with no pending issues).

The Service is looking for individuals who possess a range of personal qualities to work in the local communities, these include:

>Being keen to contribute to a safer community

>Committed to equality and fairness

>An understanding of their role with regards to health, safety and welfare.

>Highly motivated

>Effective team member

>Effective communicator

>Flexible approach to undertaking new initiatives.

Successful candidates will be required to serve at any community fire station within the Bedfordshire area. Candidates will be required to gain Disclosure & Barring Service (DBS) clearance and pass a Service Medical.

An application form, job description and personnel specification, together with other relevant details may be obtained from www.bedsfire.com where the advertisement will be published under ‘Careers and Recruitment’.

Closing date for applications is 12.00 noon on Friday 8 September 2017. After this date the shortlisting process will take place and those selected will be invited to undertake the first stage of the selection process. The recruitment process can be lengthy and the final, successful candidates will begin their thirteen week training course in June 2018.