Have you seen missing Robert Mace?

Police are appealing for help in finding a man who has gone missing from Houghton Regis.

Robert Mace, 39, from Rosedale, hasn’t been seen since 7pm on Wednesday, June 14.

He is described as white, approximately 5’10”, heavy build, with short brown hair.

Robert was last travelling in a black BMW with the registration EO61 YPW.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with information about him or the car described to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 344 of June 15.