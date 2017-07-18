Have you seen missing woman from Dunstable?

Police are appealing for the public’s help in tracing a missing 42-year-old woman from Dunstable.

Nicola Sales was last seen at around 7.30pm on Tuesday, July 4.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare and are urging Nicola, or anyone with information, to come forward to police.

She is described as around 5’6”, medium build with shoulder-length brown hair.

Nicola has links to the Suffolk and Northamptonshire areas.

Anyone who believes they have seen Nicola, or has any information in relation to her whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference MPC/2051/17.