Have you seen this stolen bike?

Police are appealing for information after a bike was stolen from outside Hayhoe’s newsagents, High Street South, Dunstable, on Friday December 16, at around 7.15am.

The bike is a white specialised Rockhopper Mountain Bike with red detail, black handlebars and a black saddle.

The frame number is WSBC602315436L.

If you have seen the bike or have any information about the theft, call the Crime Bureau on 101, quoting the reference JD/51562/2016.