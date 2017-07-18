Have your say on Empty Homes Strategy

Central Bedfordshire Council is inviting the public to have their say on how to continue bringing empty homes into use across Central Bedfordshire.

The council has brought 275 properties back into occupation between 2012 and 2017. The current Empty Homes Strategy is being reviewed and the public can share their views on how to improve the strategy by completing a short survey.

The results of the survey will help to inform and guide the strategy, which aims to identify enforcement methods and tools to bring empty homes back into occupation and raise awareness of the issues that long-term empty homes can cause.

Councillor Carole Hegley said: “We recognise the negative impact that empty homes have on our communities and the benefits of bringing empty homes back into occupation. I encourage people to share their feedback to help us ensure we are getting it right and to continue building upon our success.”

The survey will run until Friday, July 28 and the outcome will be published in October.

To give your feedback on the strategy visit: www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/housing/empty/empty-homes-strategy.aspx.