A 10K run to give others a Special Day

A mum-of-two is taking part in a 10K run in aid of the Willow Foundation who helped her during her battle with cancer.

Lisa Langford, 37, of Dunstable, will take on the challenge at Hatfield House on Sunday, October 2.

Lisa and Adam Langford with their sons at their Willow Special Day at Rainforest Cafe

She wants to thank the charity for the support they gave her, she said: “I was 36 at diagnosis and never expected to be told I had breast cancer, having two young children and being told I had cancer ten days before Christmas was awful.

“The thing I have hated the most about having cancer is the lack of control of my life, I get told where to go, who to see and when to go there, it has made planning the most simple things a challenge.”

Willow works with seriously young adults aged 16 to 40 to fulfil uplifting Special Days.

The charity arranged a theatre trip to London for Lisa and her family.

Her Special Day was in July, she said: “I wanted to treat my boys, Luke, five and Jake, nine, who had been through so much seeing their mum so poorly.

“We’d never taken them to the theatre before, so a trip to London to watch The Lion King and a meal at The Rainforest Cafe was perfect and as it got nearer our excitement started to grow.

“The whole day was superb and one we will certainly treasure, it helped put a spring in my step ready to face my radiotherapy.”

Lisa will be joined by her friends from the Luton Wardown Parkruns on the 10K, her husband Adam will take on the 5K route, and her sons are aiming to do the Junior 1K event.

She added: “We hope to raise funds for this wonderful charity that put smiles back on the faces of my family.”

To sponsor Lisa on the 10K run for Willow visit: http://tinyurl.com/hyommqr.