Celebrating the work of therapists

A team of occupational therapists from Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) and Essex Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust (EPUT) are out and about to raise the profile of the profession for Occupational Therapist Week this week.

The theme for this year is “I am an Occupational Therapist”, building on the Royal College of Occupational Therapists’ (RCOT) call for its members to be “loud and proud” of the value they add.

During the week of celebrations, CBC and EPUT will host a number of stands at council offices for people to come along and find out more about the profession, see what jobs are available, get advice about how to get become an Occupational Therapist and learn about the positive contributions the profession makes to people’s lives.

A stand will be set up at Priory House in Chicksands from 10am to 3.30pm on 6-10 November and everyone is welcome to pop along and learn more.

Cllr Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Social Care and Housing, said: “I’m glad that we are celebrating such an important profession here in Central Bedfordshire and helping people recognise the value and impact occupational therapy makes to people’s lives.

“I encourage everyone to pop along and learn more.”

Stuart Mitchelmore, Associate Director of Integrated Operations for CBC and EPUT said: “Occupational Therapists have a key role to play in maintaining and improving people’s independence and this role will increase across the social care and health sectors moving forward.

“Central Bedfordshire values what Occupational Therapists can bring in terms of their approach and I’m delighted that the events see Occupational therapists across social care and community health services coming together to raise the profile of the profession.”

>To view OT jobs at Central Bedfordshire Council please visit https://career2.successfactors.eu/career?company=centralbed