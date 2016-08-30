More than 9,100 calls to ambulance service over Bank Holiday weekend

Ambulance staff and volunteers have been thanked for their hard work during another busy bank holiday weekend.

The East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust (EEAST) received more than 9,100 emergency calls during the long weekend (27th – 29th August) – 9% more than the 2015 August bank holiday weekend.

The busiest day of the weekend was Saturday with 3,299 calls across the East. The Trust received 2,776 calls on bank holiday Monday.

Community first responders attended almost 300 medical emergencies over the weekend.

Sandy Brown, Director of Nursing and Clinical Quality, said: “Whilst most people were enjoying a long weekend in the sun, our staff and volunteers were working hard to help patients across the East of England.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their efforts over the weekend.

“We continue to experience an increase in demand, but we coped well to provide the best possible care to patients over the bank holiday.”

County breakdown of number of calls over the bank holiday weekend compared with 2015:

Bedfordshire – 873 (849)

Cambridgeshire – 1,123 (1,095)

Essex – 2,992 (2,626)

Hertfordshire – 1,463 (1,491)

Norfolk – 1,444 (1,301)

Suffolk – 1,276 (1,019)