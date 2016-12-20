Heart attack victim speaks with ‘humble’ Hatters fan who saved his life

The man who collapsed in a pub ahead of the Hatters’ game with Blackpool spoke yesterday with the quick-thinking Luton Town fan who saved his life.

Recovering Keith King, 73, caught up with Mat Davis on the phone from his Blackpool Victoria Hospital bed to express his gratitude following his massive heart attack which his family say came out of the blue.

Mr King will remain in hospital to have a pacemaker (with a built in defibrillator) fitted before he can come home.

It was Hatters supporter Mat who jumped to the aid of a pensioner on Saturday when he was taken ill in the Thatched House in Poulton before the League Two game.

Mat, who had travelled north to see his side play at Bloomfield Road, began to give him CPR. Witnesses report that Mr Davis brought the pensioner “back from the dead” twice.

Mr King told this website: “Words can’t express how grateful me and my family are. It takes a certain kind of man to make the split second decision to try and save someone’s life.

“I’ve had the opportunity to thank him over the phone, that was very special, he was very humble.”

Speaking of his collapse, the married father-of-two said: “I don’t recall anything out of the ordinary, there were no warning signs or chest pains. I was happily finishing my half in the Thatched chatting to the barman, Declan, then next thing I know I’m in the ambulance. I’m feeling fine now, right as rain, except for a bit of a bump on my head.”

Mr King, a regular at the Thatched House who can usually be found there on a Saturday lunchtime, added that he hoped to be home for Christmas but added: “The important thing is that I’m around for Christmas. Being in hospital is immaterial, my family will be with me wherever I am.”

His daughter Zena added: “It was a massive heart attack. His heart stopped completely. He died. He just happened to be in front of people who could revive him. You hear about it happening, but it’s not often there’s a happy ending.

“In the next couple of days he’ll have a defibrillator fitted inside him - it’s incredible that they can do this!”

