Skydive raises thousands for paediatric unit

Thirteen members of staff from Luton and Dunstable Hospital’s Paediatric Unit jumped 12,000ft from a plane to raise thousands for the children’s ward.

The team that took on the Tandem skydive at Hinton Airfield on Saturday, August 26, was a mix of doctors, nurses, ward clerks, a general manager and play leaders who treat and care for the children.

Kirsty, a Play Room Nursery Nurse, was one of the jumpers. She said: “It was so amazing, I loved every minute of it.”

They have raised over £4300, the staff wanted to raise money to make their ward better for their patients.

A spokesperson for the team said: “We all feel passionate about our unit and the children in our care and we want them to have the facilities to make their stay as comfortable as possible.

“Children and their parents can spend days, weeks and months in our hospital separated from their friends and extended family whilst going through treatment.

“We want them to have the best equipment, toys and facilities possible during their stay.”

Dr Beryl Adler, divisional director for children’s services, said: “What an amazing event to help us kick start fundraising to help local Children with Cancer by refurbishing the cancer rooms on L&D Children’s Unit.

“We are so impressed with our fun-loving colleagues in the Paediatric team plucky enough to jump!

“To have raised already over £4,300 is true testament to their dedication and hard work. You know you work in a great place with amazing people when staff want to support the very ward they work on each day.”

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/childrenswardskydive.