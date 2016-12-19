HIGHLIGHTS: Blackpool 0 Luton Town 2

Luton Town produced a fine performance to earn a crucial 2-0 win at Blackpool on Saturday.

Jack Marriott opened the scoring with a lovely close range finish after good work by striker partner Danny Hylton.

Cameron McGeehan was then on target moments after the restart, heading home his 10th goal of the campaign from James Justin’s pinpoint cross.

Luton boss Nathan Jones felt his side were deserving winners and that the margin of victory could have been greater, saying: “We had good chances.

“I’m not saying it could have been three of four but it could have been three because JJ’s (James Justin) chance was a great one.

“If you pop that off then I think it would have been a fair reflection. Three-nil would have been a fair reflection.”

Cameron McGeehan celebrates making it 2-0 with Jack Marriott and Danny Hylton