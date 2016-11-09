Horses evacuated after major barn fire in Dunstable

Firefighter tackled a major fire at a barn in Dunstable today.

After receiving the call at 9.24am, Beds Fire and Rescue Service managed to prevent the blaze from spreading – which allowed horses to be evacuated from nearby Lodge Farm in Watling Street.

The barn was rented by a construction company who used it for the storage of diesel, construction materials and vehicles. The building had an asbestos roof and the Environment Agency has now been informed.

Station commander Andy Horner said: “This was a serious fire that caused extensive damage to the barn and its contents. Fortunately the horses are safe and no one was injured in the fire.

“An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the blaze.”

Fire Control received the first call at 9.24am and firefighters reached the barn within eight minutes, by which time it was well alight.

The barn was completely destroyed and the vehicles and materials stored inside suffered considerable fire damage.

The Large Animal Rescue Unit also attended and horses in stables behind the burning barn were safely evacuated to a nearby field. T

he flooded stables and barns were pumped free of water and measures were put in place to prevent leaked diesel from entering the water course.

The fire was contained and the incident was closed at 1.10pm.