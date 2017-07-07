Houghton Regis hit and run leaves young girl injured

A hit and run involving a motorbike in Houghton Regis has left a young girl injured.

At around 5.15pm on Saturday, July 1 , Bedfordshire Police received reports that a pedestrian had been injured in a collision in The Green, Houghton Regis.

A blue off-road motorbike believed to be involved in the collision failed to stop at the scene.

The pedestrian, a young girl, suffered minor injuries which required hospital treatment.

PC Emma Tinkler, investigating, said: “This was a potentially dangerous incident, which saw a young girl hurt. Thankfully her injuries weren’t serious. Nevertheless this kind of anti-social behaviour which poses danger to our residents is not acceptable. We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the motorbike or the driver to come forward.”

If you have any information about this incident please report it to police by calling 101 quoting reference number 318 of 1 July. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.