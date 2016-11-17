Houghton Regis pays tribute

Annual services of Remembrance took place in Houghton Regis on Friday and Sunday.

The Armistice Day service took place at the memorial stone on the village green and the annual service of remembrance took place at All Saints Parish Church.

Houghton Regis Remembrance

The Remembrance Sunday Service was followed by an Act of Remembrance at the memorial stone.

Hundreds of local people turned out to pay their respects at the services, which included local uniformed organisations, representatives from schools, organisations and local groups.

The service and acts of Remembrance were officiated by Father Diego Galanzino and ex-service personnel, and wreaths were laid by the Town Mayor, Councillor Chris Slough and representatives from the local community.