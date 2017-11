Houghton Regis will remember the men and women who served the country at a Remembrance Service on Sunday, November 12.

The service will be at All Saints Church, Houghton Regis, at 9.45am, followed by the Act of Remembrance at the Memorial on the Green at 11am.

There will also be an Act of Remembrance on Saturday, November 11, at 11am, at the Memorial on the Green to mark Armistice Day.