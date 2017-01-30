Hundreds back petition to save Oakwell Park House

An online petition to save Oakwell Park House in Houghton Regis from being demolished has gained over 300 supporters.

The planning application at Oakwell Place, Thorn Road, seeks to construct around 100 new homes and demolish all existing building on the site.

Alan Winter, of Houghton Regis Newsdesk, started the petition when he saw the planning application, it now has 346 online signatures. He said: “I was stunned when I read that they actually were wanting to ‘demolish all existing buildings on site’.

“I’ve never actually seen much of the outside of the building myself, and never seen the inside of it. But when you see the photographs that are available on the internet, it beggars belief that they would want to knock this fine looking old building down.

“They could easily come up with a new outline plan for new buildings that skirted around the main old building, so that it could be preserved.

“I’m sure that there is someone with enterprising financial clout, and vision, that could come up with a viable scheme to make use of Oakwell Park House as a community facility or private enterprise, as well as providing new homes on the remaining area.

“The house could make a great wedding venue, restaurant, or hotel, for example.”

One supporter commented on the petition, she said: “I live in this area, and although I support HRN2, I do not believe that this building should be destroyed.

“Nor do I think it should be swallowed by new development around it.

“We should preserve our historic and beautiful buildings, not destroy them in the pursuit of financial gain.”

The petition will be presented to Central Bedfordshire Council, a spokesperson for the council said: “The consultation period for this planning application closes on 1 February and we would encourage people to have a say before then.

“All views and comments will be taken into consideration before any decision is made.”

To sign the petition go to: www.change.org/p/central-bedfordshire-council-save-oakwell-park-main-building.