Illegal encampments next to new A5-M1 Link Road - again

Drivers using the new A5-M1 Link Road in Dunstable say they are “fed up” with seeing caravans parked illegally on the land next to the road.

A Gazette reader contacted the paper to complain about the travellers. He said: “They have been there since Wednesday, it is getting ridiculous. There are always caravans parked along the side of the new road, the council do move them but then a week or so later they are back. Everyone is getting fed up with it, something needs to be done to permanently stop them from illegally parking there.”

A spokesman for Central Bedfordshire Council said: “We are aware of the unauthorised encampment and are dealing with it through the legal channels.”