Indian meal curries favour for Luton dementia cafe

Luton’s Young@Heart dementia cafe was the beneficiary at a tasty curry evening in Sundon Park.

Hosts at the venue, Dildar restaurant in Sundon Parade, donated a percentage of the bill, bringing the total raised to £405.

The money will be spent on arts and crafts equipment, as well as tea and cakes at the cafe.

Support has been growing for Young@Heart which takes place every Wednesday from 2pm to 4pm at St John’s Parish Centre in Sundon Park.

It was opened in response to the need for dementia respite in the town and offers refreshment, entertainment and a chance for those with the condition and their carers to mingle with like-minded people.

The initiative is a partmership between Holy Family and St John, music therapy organisation Music 24 and care company Home Instead Luton and Central Bedfordshire.

> For more information visit www.homeinstead.co.uk/luton-and-central-bedfordshire/7008.do/youngheart-dementia-cafe-is-launched