Inspectors give surgery a clean bill of health

West Street Surgery in Dunstable has been rated as ‘good’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following its latest inspection.

CQC inspectors visited the surgery earlier this year and on Monday the positive findings of the report were released.

Under CQC’s new programme of inspections all of England’s GP practices are being given a rating according to whether they are safe, effective, caring, responsible and well led. The GP surgery on West Street was rated ‘good’ in all these areas.

Professor Steve Field, chief inspector of general practice, summarised the findings at the surgery. He wrote: “There was an open and transparent approach to safety and an effective system in place for reporting and recording significant events.

“Patients said they were treated with compassion, dignity and respect and they were involved in their care and decisions about their treatment.

“Patients said they found it easy to make an appointment with a GP and there was continuity of care, with urgent appointments available the same day.

“The practice had good facilities and was well equipped to treat patients and meet their needs.”

The report stated that the surgery should continue to improve on the recently introduced pathway to the out of hours provider, continue to monitor and act on the results of the national patient survey, continue to monitor the recently implemented protocol to ensure children who fail to attend a hospital appointment (DNA) are easily identified and acted on, and to improve record keeping in relation to complaints to ensure verbal communication with complainants is recorded in the complaints file.

To view the full CQC report visit: www.cqc.org.uk.