Invitation to an open audition

Here’s your chance to see whether you’re any good at spoken word and possibly win £300 worth of prizes, including professional slots on spoken word nights and a recording session.

Come along to an open audition at Luton’s Hat Factory from 1pm on Saturday, February 4.

If you’re successful, you’ll be invited to stay for the rest of the workshop – from 2pm to 4pm – to begin polishing up your piece for the formal Thrive performance/competition on February 25.

It’s being run by Luton Culture who are looking for creative pieces of between two and five minutes on the theme Thriving.

People’s poet Lee Nelson said: “We’re after new or newish voices who could very well go on to paid gigs.”