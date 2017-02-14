Irmak BBQ shortlisted for two awards at the British Kebab Awards

A Dunstable Kebab shop has been shortlisted for two awards at the British Kebab Awards 2017.

Irmak BBQ, of High Street North, is in the running for the Just Eat Best Delivery and Best Takeaway Outside London awards.

Members of the public voted for their favourite kebab shop and they have now been shortlisted based on the number of votes and hygiene scores.

Orhan Gurbuz, managing director of Irmak BBQ, said: “To be shortlisted within six months of opening is a great feeling for such a prestigious award. My business partner, Zeki, and I, are overwhelmed about this.

“We are very happy and proud to be the only Turkish Takeaway in the east of England to be shortlisted for two categories in our first year. Hard work always pays off.

“We thank everyone who has voted for us to be shortlisted, but the voting is still on, we of course would like to win both awards that we have been shortlisted for.

“So for us to have a good chance please vote for us at www.britishkebabawards.co.uk. We would also love to see our local MP’s and councillors voting for us, as there vote is worth 250 points.

“We aim to keep working hard and always progress. We once again thank all our customers.”

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony on Sunday, February 26, after a final round of judging by the British Kebab Awards judges.

Graham Corfield, UK managing director of Just Eat, said: “The UK kebab industry continues to go from strength to strength and is testament to the ever-growing demand for quality, global cuisine.

“The calibre of kebab restaurants catering to discerning British customers across the nation makes the achievement of those shortlisted for this year’s British Kebab Awards even more remarkable.

“On behalf of Just Eat, I would like to congratulate all those who are recognised for the wonderful contribution they make to their local communities, to the British Kebab industry and to the UK economy.”