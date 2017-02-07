Is Dunstable-born writer currently the world’s best selling author?

Dunstable-born author Adam Croft is still reeling with the elation of featuring in Amazon’s Top Ten here and in the US. His latest thriller, Only the Truth, has reached Number One in both charts.

The former Queensbury pupil admitted: “I’m feeling giddy ... to put it in perspective, the book which changed my life and career, Her Last Tomorrow, only got to Number 12.”

Last year his Knight & Culverhouse thriller box set reached Number One in Canada, knocking J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child off the top spot.

Adam, 30, who ran an internet marketing company before turning to writing full time in 2011, has achieved astonishing success through the independent route of self-publishing. He has penned 15 novels, one of which is currently in development as a TV series. He was also the subject of a three-page spread in the world’s biggest publication for writers, Writing Magazine.

Now based in Flitwick, he is an enthusiastic member of Dunstable Rep. He will direct his first show in May.