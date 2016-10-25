It’s a thumbs up for Heathrow runway

The Government’s decision to approve a third runway at Heathrow, announced today, has been welcomed by Luton based easyJet.

Dame Carolyn McCall, chief executive of the company, based at Luton airport, confirmed that the carrier intends to operate from an expanded Heathrow if the costs are acceptable.

She said: “This is good news for UK consumers and businesses and will help ensure that the UK is better connected to the rest of the world.

“With the right charging structure and the right infrastructure for our efficient model, easyJet plans to operate from Heathrow, in addition to our existing London bases, providing new routes and lower fares to customers.”

But airline Ryanair claimed that additional runways at Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted would be the best way to boost airport capacity “in a timely and cost efficient manner”.