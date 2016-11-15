It’s countdown for shoeboxes

Calling everyone who’s left doing their Operation Christmas Child shoebox to the last minute - you better crack on if you want to be included in this year’s collection.

Tomorrow is the deadline and the Herald&Post will not be accepting any more after close of play at 5.30pm.

One Luton woman who has been following the campaign with interest lives in St Thomas Road.

She popped in to help at the charity’s warehouse this week and revealed that as a child, she had been a recipient of one of the lovingly-filled boxes.

She can still recall the awe, joy and gratitude she felt when she realised that the gaily-wrapped package and all the gifts it contained really were meant for her.

“It was such a positive experience,” she said. “And it’s good to be able to give something back now.”

The local Operation Christmas Child warehouse is gearing up for a busy time as shoeboxes are delivered from various drop-off points to be checked and packed for distribution.

And it’s amazing what an impact these small boxes can have – what goes in is fun but what comes out can change a child’s life forever. Be part of that change by creating your own gift for a needy child.