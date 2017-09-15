Jake’s Houghton Regis Bash raises £1k for defibrillator!

A special disco in memory of a Houghton Regis teen who died from a cardiac arrest has raised £1,000 for a school defibrillator.

Kind mum, Sarah Pyatt, 50, organised ‘Jake’s Bash’ on Friday, September 8, to raise money for the Sudden Adult Death Trust (SADS UK) to donate a defibrillator to a local school.

Disco

Sarah’s oldest son, Jake, passed away in 2012, aged 16, his family going for screening after his death and discovering that Jake’s dad had Brugada syndrome, a rare inherited heart rhythm disturbance.

The condition was the most likely cause of Jake’s cardiac arrest.

With no law for compulsary screening, Sarah is now on a mission to kit out schools with defibrillators.

Sarah said: “‘Jake’s Bash’ went really well. My son Leo was amazing on the door, my daughter, Ella, ran the teddy tombola and sold bracelets and my son Charlie enjoyed the dancing.

Jake and his mum, Sarah

“The disco was in St Vincent’s Social Centre and we also took pots round to the bar next door and the people there were very generous!”

Sarah appeared on BBC Three Counties Radio with presenter, Nick Coffer, yesterday afternoon at 2.30pm to talk about her defibrillator mission, Jake, and SADS UK.

She is also currently deciding which school to donate to.

Sarah said: “Jake would be very proud bless him.

Beautiful balloons

“I can hear him now, saying ‘Mum, that’s amazing’, and I’m not stopping until all the schools in Bedfordshire have defibrillators!

“I’m also looking to run a Spin-a-thon at Houghton Regis Lesiure Centre, hopefully on Sunday, January 28, the closest Sunday to what would have been Jake’s 21st birthday on the 30th.”

Sarah would like to thank: DJ Dexx Master, Lorraine Harwood of CM Catering Too, Hayley Littlewood for the entertainment, Michelle Dillon of ABC Parties, Go Houghton for vouchers, Smyths Toys, Lilly the Ink, Lynne Bird, Carmel at St Vincent’s Social Centre, and everyone who attended.

The buffet

Jake's sister, Ella, enjoying the party

One of the raffle prizes

Leo was in charge of the door.

Fun at the party!