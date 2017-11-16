Just excellent - Priory View wins top award

Priory View, an independent living scheme in Dunstable, has been awarded the title of Best Social or Affordable New Housing Development at the Grand Final of the LABC Building Excellence Awards.

A panel of industry experts judged Priory View the category winner out of 11 finalists from across England and Wales.

The scheme, which was officially opened by The Queen in April year, is a five storey residence of 83 apartments for residents aged 55 or over. The building is a community hub including a restaurant, café, minimarket, hairdressers and beauty/treatment rooms in central atria. It is the first independent living scheme built by Central Bedfordshire Council and was a major challenge, a steep learning curve and very rewarding for the Council.

Priory View was deemed to be unique because it has the ‘wow’ factor from the second you walk in. The colour schemes are bright and warm and the leisure areas are welcoming and spacious. The café and restaurant are shared with the local community and a delightful place for residents to take their family and friends. The roof terrace provides a great place to relax and the landscaped gardens and potting sheds give residents a place to make their mark on the development.

Cllr Carole Hegley, Executive Member for Social Care and Housing, said: “The ethos of the building is to provide residents with the right balance of privacy and support, to live and be independent. This win is a tribute to all the professionals involved in this scheme and particularly the Council’s Building Control team. I am delighted that we have the skills and talents in Central Bedfordshire to deliver top quality projects such as this.”