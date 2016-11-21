Search

Kay-Lee’s haircut for EAAA in memory of tragic teen Casey

Luton teenager Kay Lee Hurrell who is having her hair cut for the The Little Princess Trust and the East Anglian Air Ambulance

Luton teenager Kay Lee Hurrell who is having her hair cut for the The Little Princess Trust and the East Anglian Air Ambulance

0
Have your say

A Luton teenager will donate the hair she’s had trimmed but never cut to The Little Princess Trust.

Ashcroft High pupil Kay-Lee Hurrell, 13, is also raising money for the East Anglian Air Ambulance in memory of her relative Casey Flissikowski, 18, who died in a car accident with two friends last December.

Kay-Lee’s mum Naomi said: “They stayed with her and did all they could to attempt to save her life.”

Kay-Lee, of the St Anne’s area, said: “I’m feeling nervous and scared but want to do something to support my family.”

The big chop will take place at Dolls & Dudes in Stopsley on Saturday (November 26).

Casey’s family are organising a memorial ball for their daughter at Leaside Hotel on December 10.

They described her as “a beautiful, hard-working girl who will be forever missed.”

The teenager was killed alongside friends Stephen Evans, 20, and Rebecca Nabarro, 23 in a head-on crash near Toddington.

> www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Naomi-Hurrell2