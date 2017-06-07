Kids In Action launch Key Of The Door campaign

Kids In Action is launching a Key Of The Door campaign to mark it’s 21st birthday and buy the charity’s base in Dunstable.

The charity provides support and social activities for children and young people with special needs and disabilities.

Charity founder, Paul Bowen-James, has seen the charity progress over the last 21 years and believes the next step is to buy the building in Apex Business Centre.

He said: “I want to leave a legacy for the charity, so no matter what happens Kids In Action will always have a building to run out of.

“Since we moved here we have doubled our membership and the charity has really taken off, we have 150 different service users here most weeks and that doesn’t include their families or carers.

“We need to try and raise £700,000 to buy the building and do some more development on the site, by buying the site we would save £3000 a month in rent which can go directly back into the charity to benefit the users.

“We spoke with the parents and they said the charity is like their life line, it gives them a chance to meet other parents who share similar experiences and their children can meet new friends and take part in lots of different activities.

“This is a new project and for me it is the biggest, we will be doing lots of fundraising to reach this goal, starting with next month’s fun run.”