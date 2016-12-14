Kindles for St Matthew’s Primary School

St Matthew’s Primary School, Luton, received special presents from Dunstable’s Amazon fulfilment centre.

The school had jolly start to the Christmas season when staff visited teachers and pupils to make a donation of 25 Kindle devices, accompanied by a £2,000 gift card to purchase their favourite e-books.

It was part of the Amazon In The Community programme and the school was chosen by associates at the Amazon centre, the whole team having been asked to nominate a local school to receive the donation.

General manager at Amazon Dunstable, Jonatan Gal, said: “At Amazon we believe the excitement of reading should be shared by everyone - young and old. We are committed to helping inspire the young people in our community to develop their literacy skills and we hope the donation of 25 Kindle devices to this fantastic local school will ignite the love of reading amongst pupils.”

Amongst the Amazon team who made the donation was Amazon associate Joanna Pelka whose child attends the school.

She said: “Making donations of devices to local schools is a great way for us to give back to the community and to see the children’s faces light up when they opened the boxes was heart-warming for us all. We wish the pupils of St Matthew’s Primary School many happy hours immersing themselves in a wide range of literary delights.”

Tina Edwards, the assistant head of St Matthew’s Primary School, said: “The pupils, staff and parents are delighted with the donation of these reading devices which will be a hugely valuable resource at the school. The devices have been designed specifically for reading where children can look up the meaning of the words as they read to build up their vocabulary which is a key area of our curriculum for key stage 2 pupils.

“We can’t wait to start using the Kindle devices and are excited to watch the children fall in love with a new world of reading at the touch of a button. Thank you to Jonatan and the team at Amazon in Dunstable for selecting our school to receive this kind donation.”